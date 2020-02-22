Yamaha Rider Killed in Early Morning Crash on Scripps Poway Parkway

Share This Article:

A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed Saturday after losing control of his bike, hitting a center median curb and crashing in the Miramar Ranch area.

San Diego Police said the crash took place around 1 a.m. on Scripps Poway Parkway near Scripps Creek Drive.

The motorcyclist riding a 2017 Yamaha was moving at a high rate of speed, and failed to negotiate the rightward bend in the road. The man ended up along the south curb line.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to call the SDPD at either 619-531-2000 or 858-484-3154. Tipsters can also call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477.

— City News Service

