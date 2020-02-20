Man Charged for Posing at Maintenance Worker in SD County Burglary Spree

Share This Article:

A man who posed as a maintenance worker in order to burglarize residences across San Diego County was charged Thursday with burglary and other felonies that could have him facing more than 300 years in prison.

Corey Henson, 45, is suspected in burglaries in San Diego, La Mesa, El Cajon, Vista and San Ysidro that occurred between August of last year and this February.

Deputy District Attorney Daniel Shim said Henson could face 339 years and four months to life if convicted of all counts, due to numerous prior convictions, which include burglary and assault with a deadly weapon. The prosecutor said the investigation remains ongoing into “several other incidents” Henson could be involved in.

He was initially arrested last Wednesday, but was released the following day after posting $100,000 bail.

However, he was re-arrested Friday after police contacted him in La Mesa and he allegedly sped off, leading police on a chase that ended with him crashing into a pole, then running before being caught.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges on Thursday, with a judge increasing his bail to $1 million.

Henson is due back in court March 2 for a readiness conference.

— City News Service

