Drunken Man Walking in Clairemont Mesa Boulevard Severely Injured by Passing Car

A 35-year-old man suffered severe facial injuries requiring reconstructive surgery Wednesday when he was hit by a car while walking in the middle of a Tierrasanta street.

San Diego Police said the man was under the influence of alcohol and was “traversing eastbound in the westbound #2 lane of 10800 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard” at about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a 2007 Toyota Yaris.

The man was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital where his injuries, though serious, were not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the Toyota, a 51-year-old woman, was driving on suspended license, according to police.

— City News Service

