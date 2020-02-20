Car-Theft Suspect Leads Deputies on East County Pursuit

Share This Article:

An auto theft suspect led sheriff’s deputies on a road chase from Jamul to Spring Valley Thursday before pulling over due to flattened tires and making a failed attempt to escape on foot.

The roughly 15-minute pursuit began shortly before 2 p.m., when a deputy checking license plates at Jamul Casino on Campo Road determined that a white Nissan Sentra being driven out of a parking lot at the gaming resort had been reported stolen, according to sheriff’s officials.

When patrol personnel tried to pull over the suspect a short distance from the casino, he refused to yield and sped off, Lt. William Amavisca said.

While fleeing to the north and west, the driver of the Sentra ran over a spike strip that authorities had put on the roadway in his path. With two tires on the stolen vehicle shredded, he continued on briefly before pulling to a stop in the 9200 block of Kenwood Drive, jumping out of the car and bolting, Amavisca said.

Deputies gave chase and captured the suspect a short distance away. His name was not immediately available.

— City News Service

