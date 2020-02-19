Tow Truck Oopsie-Daisy Ties Up Traffic on Interstate 15 at Miramar Road

An accident with a water tanker Wednesday morning snarled traffic on Interstate 15 at Miramar Road for a couple of hours. Photo via OnSceneTV.

A water-tanker truck that was being towed toppled from the flatbed trailer carrying it and blocked the Miramar Road onramp to Interstate 15 for about two hours Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident happened about 11 a.m. Wednesday as the tow-truck driver was entering the freeway. As he came around the onramp curve to I 15 north, the water tanker shifted and fell from the trailer.

Apparently, the tow-truck driver did not realize the water tanker was full, which caused the imbalance.

The onramp was shut down by the accident, as where the two right lanes of the freeway, until the vehicle could be righted and towed away.

All lanes were open by 2 p.m., according to CalTrans.

There were no injuries reported.

— Staff report

 

 

