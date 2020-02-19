Share This Article:

Authorities Tuesday identified a 34-year-old man killed when his 1998 Ford Explorer drifted onto a center median and hit a tree in El Cajon.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Christopher Michael Brown was killed in the crash Sunday in the 1200 block of North Second Street, near Persimmon Avenue, according to Lt. Jason Taub of the El Cajon Police Department. He was driving north on Second Street and hit the tree about 1:50 p.m.

NBC7 reported that Brown, who was the only person in the vehicle, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role.

Anyone with information on this crash was asked to call police at 619- 579-3311.

— City News Service

Man Killed in El Cajon Crash Was Christopher Michael Brown, 34 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: