Share This Article:

A 40-year-old motorist was gravely injured Wednesday when she crashed an SUV off a Miramar Ranch-area street and into the side of an apartment building.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The driver lost control of the 2014 Range Rover while heading west at high speed in the 10300 block of Scripps Highland Drive shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Paramedics took the woman, whose name was not released, to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening head trauma, Officer Tony Martinez said.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the accident, Martinez said.

— City News Service

Driver, 40, Gravely Hurt in Miramar Ranch Wreck was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: