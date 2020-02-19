Driver, 40, Gravely Hurt in Miramar Ranch Wreck

A 40-year-old motorist was gravely injured Wednesday when she crashed an SUV off a Miramar Ranch-area street and into the side of an apartment building.
The driver lost control of the 2014 Range Rover while heading west at high speed in the 10300 block of Scripps Highland Drive shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.
Paramedics took the woman, whose name was not released, to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening head trauma, Officer Tony Martinez said.
Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the accident, Martinez said.
— City News Service
