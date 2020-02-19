Report of Man With Gun Prompts Chollas View-Area School Lockdown

Share This Article:

A Chollas View-area primary school was on lockdown for about 90 minutes Wednesday morning as police searched for several possibly armed men in the area.

Patrol personnel were sent to the neighborhood just east of Interstate 805 and south of state Route 94 about 9:30 a.m., after a 911 caller reported that a man was armed with a gun near the intersection of 45th and Market streets, according to San Diego police.

Administrators at Chollas-Mead Elementary School in the 4500 block of Market Street secured students and staffers indoors while officers fanned out through the area, soon taking a man into custody.

A second suspect, also believed to be armed with a firearm, fled on foot and managed to elude arrest. After trying in vain to track him down, police called off the search in the late morning and cleared the scene, Officer Tony Martinez said.

The school lockdown was lifted about 11 a.m., Martinez said.

