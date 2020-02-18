Driver Killed When Car Veers Off Interstate 5 and Flips at Balboa Avenue

Posted by on in | 130 Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Wreckage of the vehicle on Balboa Avenue
Police, firefighters and paramedics with the wrecked vehicle on Balboa Avenue. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A person was killed Tuesday afternoon when an SUV veered off Interstate 5 and flipped over on Balboa Avenue in Pacific Beach.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The accident occurred around 1:45 p.m. when the northbound vehicle crashed down the freeway embankment onto Balboa Avenue, landing on its roof.

San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel tried to rescue the driver, but were not successful and the victim was pounced dead at the scene.

Balboa Avenue was blocked in both directions as authorities investigated the accident.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

Driver Killed When Car Veers Off Interstate 5 and Flips at Balboa Avenue was last modified: February 18th, 2020 by Chris Jennewein

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss