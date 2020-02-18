Driver Killed When Car Veers Off Interstate 5 and Flips at Balboa Avenue

Share This Article:

A person was killed Tuesday afternoon when an SUV veered off Interstate 5 and flipped over on Balboa Avenue in Pacific Beach.

The accident occurred around 1:45 p.m. when the northbound vehicle crashed down the freeway embankment onto Balboa Avenue, landing on its roof.

San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel tried to rescue the driver, but were not successful and the victim was pounced dead at the scene.

Balboa Avenue was blocked in both directions as authorities investigated the accident.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

