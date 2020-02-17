One Killed in National City Shooting

Share This Article:

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Monday in National City, according to authorities.

Officers found the two victims after responding to reports of possible gunfire just before 1:45 a.m. near the 2100 block of Grove Street, according to a National City Police Department statement.

The first victim, who had been shot in the leg, was taken to a local hospital. Officers then surveyed the surrounding area and found the second victim at the intersection of Grove Street and East 22nd Street, according to the statement.

That person died at the scene from gunshot wounds, despite the paramedics’ life-saving efforts.

The identities of the two victims have not be disclosed and no arrests have been made.

Investigators asked anybody with information regarding the shooting to call them at 619-336-4411.

Updated at 10:35 a.m. Feb. 17, 2020

— From Staff and Wire Report

