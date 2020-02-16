Motorist Killed in El Cajon Solo-Vehicle Crash

Share This Article:

A man was killed Sunday when his 1998 Ford Explorer drifted onto a center median and hit a tree, police said.

The accident happened about 1:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Second Street, said Lt. Jason Taub of the El Cajon Police Department.

The identity of the driver, a man in his mid-30s, was not released pending notification of family. He was the only occupant in the vehicle, police said.

Police were investigating the cause of the crash, Taub said.

Northbound and southbound lanes of North Second were shut down between Persimmon Avenue to Greenfield Drive, he said.

— City News Service

