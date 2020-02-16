CHP Investigating Car-to-Car Shooting on Interstate 8 in La Mesa

Share This Article:

The California Highway Patrol said Sunday that a man was shot in the arm while driving through La Mesa on Interstate 8.

The unidentified victim was driving eastbound on I-8 near Waring Road at 8:30 p.m. Saturday when the driver of another vehicle began firing a gun at the victim, CHP Officer Salvador Castro said.

Once the victim was on state Route 125 northbound, the suspect again began to fire multiple rounds, striking the victim once in his arm, Castro said. The suspect fled the scene and had not been located as of Sunday afternoon.

Castro said the victim was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he was expected to recover from his wound.

While investigating the shooting, CHP officers determined that the victim allegedly was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Castro said. He was then placed under arrest.

Castro asked anybody with information regarding the suspect vehicle or the shooting to call the San Diego CHP office at 858-293-6000.

— City News Service

