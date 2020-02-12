A mild earthquake shook the far eastern reaches of San Diego County late Wednesday afternoon.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The 3.1-magnitude temblor, centered about 10 miles northeast of Mount Laguna in the Anza-Borrego area, struck shortly after 5 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
No damage or injuries related to the quake were reported.
— City News Service
Mild Quake in Anza Borrego-Area Rattles Eastern San Diego was last modified: February 12th, 2020 by
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: