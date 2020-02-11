Body Found in Wrecked Nissan Off Freeway in National City

Share This Article:

A motorist was found dead in a wrecked vehicle behind a business in National City Tuesday morning and California Highway Patrol investigators were looking into whether the vehicle crashed off a nearby freeway.

CHP officers responded around 6:45 a.m. after receiving a call from a person who reported finding a person dead in a vehicle behind a business on West 35th Street near National City Boulevard, just south of state Route 54, CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

Officers confirmed the driver was dead and called the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office to the scene around 7:05 a.m., Bettencourt said,

No details about the vehicle or victim were immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the driver’s death were under investigation.

