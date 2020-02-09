Woman Arrested After 2 Stabbings Occur Within Minutes on Saturday Night

Share This Article:

A woman was arrested and jailed Sunday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in one of two separate stabbings reported within nine minutes of each other on San Diego streets.

One man was hospitalized after being stabbed on Imperial Avenue near Petco Park, and the other victim was hospitalized after being stabbed in the 10 block of 24th Street in Barrio Logan, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.

The first stabbing was reported at 8:32 p.m. Saturday in the 10 block of 24th Street when a 65-year-old man and a woman were arguing and a 50-year-old man walked up to them to break up the fight, Heims said. The 65-year-old man allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the 50-year-old man once in the chest and once in the left hand.

The suspect fled the scene westbound on Imperial Avenue. He was described as black, 5-feet-6 inches tall, wearing an army jacket and burnt orange pants.

The second stabbing was at 8:41 p.m. in the 1200 block of Imperial Avenue, the officer said.

A 23-year-old man and a woman were arguing on the trolley and got off on Imperial Avenue, Heims said. Mileena Garcia, 21, walked up to the couple to break it up and pushed the man.

“The male turned and punched (her),” Heims said. “After being punched, the suspect stabbed the male in the chest one time.”

Garcia was arrested at the scene, Heims said. She was booked into the Las Colinas Detention Facility in Santee at 12:42 a.m. on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department jail booking records. Bail was set at $30,000 and her arraignment was set for Thursday.

— City News Service

