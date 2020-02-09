Man in Stolen Car Arrested For Backing Into Sheriff’s Vehicle at Grove Shopping Center

Share This Article:

A man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly backed a stolen car into some parked cars, including a sheriff’s vehicle, at a shopping center, an official said.

At 10:10 a.m., deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department located an Acura Integra with a LoJack stolen-car alert system parked at a fitness center in the Marketplace at the Grove Shopping Center on College Grove Drive, according to Lt. William Amavisca.

As deputies approached the stolen vehicle, the driver backed up into several parked cars, including a sheriff’s patrol car, Amavisca said. A bystander became pinned between two parked cars that were hit, but was not seriously injured and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The suspect fled the scene and deputies set up a perimeter around the area, Amavisca said. The suspect was chased by deputies and taken into custody.

As he was being transported to jail, the 34-year-old suspect had a seizure and was taken to a hospital where he would receive treatment and then be booked into jail, Amavisca said.

— City News Service

