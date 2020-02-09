Driver Takes Out Traffic Light, Leaves Car at Scene in Early Morning Hit and Run

Share This Article:

Police are looking for the driver of a car that plowed down a traffic light and then ran off.

The incident happened in the early morning hours on S. 43rd Street at the I-805 ramp in Legacy Walk. The driver of a Dodge Challenger apparently lost control of the vehicle and hit the traffic light about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a report by OnSceneTv.

San Diego police and fire department personnel responding to the crash ready to rescue the car’s occupants instead found it empty.

No other details were available.

— Staff report

