Share This Article:

Two men riding motorcycles were injured, one seriously, in a collision with a vehicle in the Hillcrest neighborhood of San Diego on Friday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The crash occurred about 3:25 p.m. near the intersection of University Avenue and Seventh Avenue, a couple of blocks from Route 163, according to Officer Robert Heims with the San Diego Police Department.

A 55-year-old man was driving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 45-year-old man was driving a 1970 Norton motorcycle eastbound on University Avenue, Heims said.

A 27-year-old man was driving a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta and made a left turn from University Avenue onto Seventh Avenue, in front of the motorcycles, Heims said.

The motorcycles collided with the Volkswagen, and both motorcyclists were ejected, according to Heims.

One motorcyclist sustained several fractures and other serious injuries, but his injuries are not life-threatening, Heims said.

The second motorcyclist complained of pain, but was not seriously injured, according to Heims.

The San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division is investigating the crash, and drugs and alcohol are not considered to be factors.

— City News Service

2 Men Riding Harley and Norton Motorcycles Injured in Hillcrest Collision was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: