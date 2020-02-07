65-Year-Old Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Pacific Beach Accident

Share This Article:

A 65-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized Thursday evening with serious injuries he suffered when he was struck by a vehicle in Pacific Beach.

The man was walking on the south sidewalk in the 2000 block of Grand Avenue about 7 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, he walked into the path of a 1998 Honda Accord going eastbound in the No. 2 lane, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The pedestrian struck the Honda’s windshield and sustained a fractured pelvis, fractured right femur and other serious fractures. He was taken to a hospital, but his injuries were considered non-life-threatening, Heims said.

The 17-year-old driver of the Honda stayed at the scene and alcohol was not considered a factor in the crash, Heims said.

— City News Service

