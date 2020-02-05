Transient Arrested for Alleged Sex Assault at Carlsbad Assisted-Living Center

Share This Article:

A transient was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 70-year-old woman at a Carlsbad assisted living center.

Austin Miller, 25, allegedly entered the woman’s room at the residential care facility in the 1000 block of Laguna Drive early Tuesday morning and tried to rape her, according to police. The assailant fled when a staff member confronted him, Lt. Jason Jackowski said.

Officers searched the area with a service dog and assistance from a sheriff’s helicopter crew but were unable to immediately locate the suspect.

After resuming the effort Wednesday morning, police tracked down Miller in the 900 block of Carlsbad Village Drive and arrested him on suspicion of burglary, elder abuse, attempted rape, sexual battery and false imprisonment, Jackowski said.

— City News Service

