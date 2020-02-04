Family of 4 Displaced After Fire Tears Through Garage of Santee Home

A family of four was displaced Tuesday morning when a fire tore through the garage of their Santee home.
The non-injury blaze was reported around 8:45 a.m. at a single-story house on Woodrose Avenue between Maple Tree Road and 3 Oaks Way, according to the Santee Fire Department.
Crews knocked down the flames by 9:10 a.m., but the fire destroyed the garage and damaged two cars parked in the driveway, 10News reported.
The American Red Cross was called to the scene to help the displaced residents — two adults and two children — arrange for interim lodging, a fire department official said.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
–City News Service
