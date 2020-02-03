A woman who tried to run across the westbound portion of state Route 94 in La Mesa was struck and killed on Sunday evening.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The accident occurred just east of the College Avenue off-ramp around 9 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.
CHP officers are at the scene and closed the College Avenue off-ramp.
The woman’s age was not immediately available. Her name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
— City News Service
Woman Struck, Killed While Running Across Route 94 in La Mesa was last modified: February 3rd, 2020 by
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: