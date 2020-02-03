Woman Struck, Killed While Running Across Route 94 in La Mesa

Share This Article:

A woman who tried to run across the westbound portion of state Route 94 in La Mesa was struck and killed on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred just east of the College Avenue off-ramp around 9 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

CHP officers are at the scene and closed the College Avenue off-ramp.

The woman’s age was not immediately available. Her name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

— City News Service

