Woman Struck, Killed While Running Across Route 94 in La Mesa

A California Highway Patrol cruiser
A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A woman who tried to run across the westbound portion of state Route 94 in La Mesa was struck and killed on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred just east of the College Avenue off-ramp around 9 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

CHP officers are at the scene and closed the College Avenue off-ramp.

The woman’s age was not immediately available. Her name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

— City News Service

Woman Struck, Killed While Running Across Route 94 in La Mesa was last modified: February 3rd, 2020

