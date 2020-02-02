Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Vista

Share This Article:

A 43-year-old man was struck and killed early Sunday morning by a hit-and-run driver in Vista.

The pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Vista Village and Wave drives, according to Deputy Nicholas Jehl of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were dispatched to the location a little after 12:20 a.m. and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Jehl said.

“The driver of the vehicle fled the scene immediately following the collision and has not been located or identified,” he said.

Anyone with information regarding the death was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service

