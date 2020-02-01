Police Nab Suspects After Robbers Hit 2 Cell Phone Stores on University Avenue

Police lights
Lights on a police car. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Robbers hit two cell phone stores along University Avenue on Friday night, and San Diego Police arrested three suspects after the second incident.

The first involved an armed teenage boy who entered a Verizon store in the 1200 block of University Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and waved a gun, but then ran off. Police said nothing was taken from the store.

The second incident occurred at 10 p.m. at a T-Mobile store in the 5800 block of University Avenue when an armed suspect pointed a gun at employees. Police said it wasn’t clear if anything was taken.

Officers later arrested three suspects, one of whom is a juvenile, but did not disclose whether the two incidents were related.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

February 1st, 2020

