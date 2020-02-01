No DUI Arrests at Police and Sheriff’s Checkpoints in Pacific Beach and Vista

Share This Article:

DUI and license checkpoints set up Friday night in Pacific Beach and Vista ended Saturday morning with no arrests for alcohol or marijuana impairment.

At the checkpoint in Pacific Beach, San Diego Police evaluated 15 drivers for possible DUI, but made no arrests. However, one person was detained on an undisclosed charge, two citations were issued and 14 vehicles were impounded.

The checkpoint was located at 2700 Garnet Avenue between about 11 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday. A total of 1,356 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and 439 were screened.

A second DUI checkpoint on Friday, conducted by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department in Vista, ended Saturday morning with 16 citations issued, but also no arrests for drunken driving.

The checkpoint was located in the 900 block of Sycamore Avenue. A total of 443 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and 41 were sent to a secondary screening area for further investigation. Four drivers were evaluated for possible DUI.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

