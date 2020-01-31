Share This Article:

The San Diego Police Department announced it will set up a DUI and license checkpoint somewhere in the city limits on Friday night.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Traffic Division officers will be stopping drivers between 11 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment.

Police said the location will be chosen based on past DUI accidents and arrests to create the “greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence.”

The department regularly announces the checkpoints in advance, nothing that research shows that “the deterrent effect of high visibility enforcement using both DUI checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols has proven to lower the number of persons killed and injured.”

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

San Diego Police Plan Friday Night Alcohol and Marijuana Checkpoint was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: