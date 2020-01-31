Drunken Man in Wheelchair Rolls into Oncoming Vehicle in Pacific Beach

Share This Article:

A 50-year-old man in a wheelchair who allegedly had been drinking rolled his chair into the path of an oncoming vehicle which struck him and broke his leg Thursday in Pacific Beach.

The crash took place just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Bayard Street and Grand Avenue, said San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

According to police, the wheelchair-bound man, whose name was not released, rolled into the intersection ignoring a red light, Heims said. The 2008 Nissan Versa driven by a 33-year-old woman was heading east on Grand Avenue and had a green light and a right of way at the time of the accident.

The pedestrian was sent to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, Heims said.

The woman driving the Nissan was not impaired, Heims added.

The crash was being investigated by SDPD traffic division.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to call the SDPD at 619- 531-2000 or 858-484-3154. Tipsters can also call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477.

— City News Service

