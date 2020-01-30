Santa Ana-Fueled Brush Fire Briefly Shuts Interstate 5 Through Camp Pendleton

Share This Article:

A brush fire fueled by gusty Santa Ana winds briefly shut Interstate 5 in Camp Pendleton on Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out on the east side of the freeway north of Basilone Road then jumped the highway, requiring the California Highway Patrol to stop traffic in both directions.

Closures began around 7 p.m. and all lanes were reopened by 9 p.m.

The fire burned half an acre on each side of the freeway before it was brought under control.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

