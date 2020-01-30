Man Shot in Face with Pellet Gun Driving in Rancho San Diego Area

Share This Article:

A man was struck in the cheek by a pellet when someone pulled up alongside his vehicle in the Rancho San Diego area and opened fire, authorities said Thursday.

The victim called dispatchers around 10:35 p.m. Wednesday from a parking lot in the 2900 block of Jamacha Road to report that he had just been shot in the cheek by a pellet, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. William Amavisca said.

Deputies responded to the scene, where the man told them he had been driving on Jamacha Road with his wife in the front passenger seat when a vehicle pulled alongside them and someone in the vehicle fired a pellet gun, Amavisca said.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, was treated at the scene for a minor injury to his cheek, the lieutenant said.

The suspect vehicle, described as a black Nissan sedan, was last seen heading eastbound on Jamacha Road, he said.

–City News Service

