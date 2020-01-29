Man Wounded in El Cajon Shooting

Share This Article:

A confrontation among a group of young men in El Cajon Wednesday afternoon led to a shooting that left one of them wounded and prompted a police pursuit that ended with a suspect in custody.

The victim, a man in his early 20s, was standing in a parking lot in the 100 block of South Mollison Avenue when a trio of men of similar age approached him shortly before 3 p.m., according to police.

After exchanging words with the victim, one of the three men pulled out a gun and shot him, then fled in a white Volkswagen along with his cohorts, Lt. Randy Soulard said.

Medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of at least one gunshot wound. His condition was not released.

A short distance from the site of the shooting, patrol officers spotted the Volkswagen — now occupied by just one man — and tried to pull it over, Soulard said.

ECPD investigating a shooting & pursuit that ended at Pepper and Mollison. At least one suspect in custody. Shooting victim at local trauma center with at least one gunshot wound. Investigation on going. Press release to follow. — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) January 30, 2020

Refusing to yield, the suspect fled to the north for several miles before crashing the car into another vehicle at North Mollison Avenue and Pepper Drive in the unincorporated Bostonia neighborhood. He then jumped out of the damaged Volkswagen and ran off.

The officers gave chase and caught the fleeing man as he was trying to get into an unoccupied police vehicle. The name of the suspect, who suffered minor injuries in the traffic accident and arrest, was not immediately available.

The occupants of the vehicle struck by the suspect’s car were unhurt, Soulard said.

Though the motive for the shooting was unclear, investigators considered it “an isolated incident” and did not believe there was any residual threat to the public, Soulard said.

— City News Service

