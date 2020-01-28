Vista Jail Saw Weekend Suicide — Public Drunkenness Was Man’s Charge

Vista Detention Facility
The Vista Detention Facility. Photo by Chris Stone

An inmate at the Vista jail died by suicide over the weekend, sheriff’s officials reported Tuesday.

The 48-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell just after 8 p.m. Sunday, according to sheriff’s Lt. Michael Blevins.

Deputies, jail medical staff and Vista firefighters responded, but the inmate was pronounced dead at 8:33 p.m., Blevins said.

The man was arrested two days prior to his death for public drunkenness, as well a warrant for failing to appear in court, also for a public drunkenness case, according to the sheriff’s department.

Blevins said an autopsy conducted Monday concluded the manner of death was suicide, but did not elaborate.

— City News Service

