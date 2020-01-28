Vista Jail Saw Weekend Suicide — Public Drunkenness Was Man’s Charge

Share This Article:

An inmate at the Vista jail died by suicide over the weekend, sheriff’s officials reported Tuesday.

The 48-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell just after 8 p.m. Sunday, according to sheriff’s Lt. Michael Blevins.

Deputies, jail medical staff and Vista firefighters responded, but the inmate was pronounced dead at 8:33 p.m., Blevins said.

The man was arrested two days prior to his death for public drunkenness, as well a warrant for failing to appear in court, also for a public drunkenness case, according to the sheriff’s department.

Blevins said an autopsy conducted Monday concluded the manner of death was suicide, but did not elaborate.

— City News Service

