Vista Jail Saw Weekend Suicide — Public Drunkenness Was Man’s Charge

An inmate at the Vista jail died by suicide over the weekend, sheriff’s officials reported Tuesday.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The 48-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell just after 8 p.m. Sunday, according to sheriff’s Lt. Michael Blevins.
Deputies, jail medical staff and Vista firefighters responded, but the inmate was pronounced dead at 8:33 p.m., Blevins said.
The man was arrested two days prior to his death for public drunkenness, as well a warrant for failing to appear in court, also for a public drunkenness case, according to the sheriff’s department.
Blevins said an autopsy conducted Monday concluded the manner of death was suicide, but did not elaborate.
— City News Service
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: