Kitchen Fire in Oceanside Harbor Condo Displaces 3 Residents

Three residents were displaced when a kitchen fire damaged a waterfront condominium on Oceanside Harbor, authorities said Tuesday.

The fire was reported shortly before 9:05 p.m. Monday in a third-floor unit at the Marina Del Mar condos on North Pacific Street along the South Harbor, Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Tim Scott said.

A resident told firefighters that his family was out for a walk on the beach and returned to find flames and heavy smoke coming from the kitchen, Scott said.

“He grabbed the fire hose from the fixed box in the hallway of the complex and stretched the line to his unit to extinguish the fire,” the battalion chief said.

Firefighters went inside the condo and pulled ceiling material to check if the flames had extended into the attic, but the fire was declared out with no extension within 12 minutes, Scott said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

— City News Service

