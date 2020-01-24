Share This Article:

A driver and a pedestrian were injured Friday morning when a car veered off Interstate 5 in Chula Vista and struck a homeless man before erupting in flames.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The crash was reported around 2 a.m. near southbound I-5 and J Street, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

A woman was driving her sedan southbound on I-5 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle swerved off the right shoulder across the J Street on-ramp and went down an embankment off Bay Boulevard, then struck a homeless man in an encampment, 10News reported.

When the car stopped, it burst into flames, but the driver was able to crawl away before the fire started, the news station reported.

The driver and the injured man were both taken to a hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

— City News Service

Car Veers Off I-5 in Chula Vista, Striking Homeless Man and Bursting into Flames was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: