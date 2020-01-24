Share This Article:

Authorities Friday publicly identified a 49-year-old man whose body was found Monday evening inside a high-rise apartment in downtown San Diego’s East Village neighborhood.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Brian Perry of San Diego was found dead inside a unit at Vantage Point Apartments, 1281 Ninth Ave., by a security guard and a friend who went to check on him around 5:10 p.m. Monday, said San Diego police Lt. Michelle Velovich.

Responding officers reported that Perry’s body showed signs of trauma, leading them to characterize the death as suspicious, Velovich said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was called in to take custody of the body to determine the manner and cause of death.

“This incident is still being investigated as a suspicious death,” she said.

–City News Service

Authorities ID Man Found Dead in East Village Apartment was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: