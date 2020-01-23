Pedestrian Struck, Killed Crossing Mira Mesa Boulevard Against Light

A San Diego police cruiser
A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

An 86-year-old man crossing Mira Mesa Boulevard against a red light was struck and killed in Mira Mesa on Thursday night.

The San Diego Police Department received a call about the collision near the intersection of Mira Mesa Boulevard and Aderman Avenue at 6:51 p.m., according to Sgt. Michael Tansey.

The driver, a 52-year-old woman in a 2009 Lexus sedan, remained at the scene, and authorities do not suspect that she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol while driving, Tansey said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Tansey.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

