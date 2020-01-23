Fire Extensively Damages Mobile Home Near Flinn Springs in East County

Lakeside Fire District truck
Lakeside Fire District truck. Courtesy of the district

A fire extensively damaged a mobile home in a rural East County neighborhood, authorities reported Thursday.

The noninjury blaze was reported around 8:05 p.m. Wednesday on Dunbar Lane north of Dunbar Place, in a rural area east of Flinn Springs, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. William Amavisca said.

Lakeside Fire Protection District crews arrived to find a mobile home fully engulfed in flames, CBS8 reported.

The flames caused significant damage to the structure, which was unoccupied, and the surrounding property, Amavisca said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

— City News Service

