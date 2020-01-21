Detectives Investigating Man’s Suspicious Death in East Village High Rise

Share This Article:

Homicide detectives on Tuesday were investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a high-rise apartment in the East Village neighborhood downtown.

Dispatchers received a request to conduct a welfare check in the apartment building in the 1200 block of Ninth Avenue around 5:05 p.m. Monday, according to San Diego Police.

Responding officers found the body of a man, believed to be in his 40s, with signs of upper body trauma, NBC7 reported.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was called in to take custody of the body for autopsy and identification purposes.

No further details were immediately available.

— City News Service

