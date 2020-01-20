1 Dead in Fiery Early Morning Crash Off Interstate 8 in La Mesa

Share This Article:

A driver was killed Monday morning in a fiery crash into a power pole off Interstate 8 in La Mesa.

The crash was reported shortly after 5:05 a.m. near eastbound I-8 west of Spring Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A vehicle crashed into a pole, then became fully engulfed in flames.

The vehicle’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP reported.

No details about the victim or the vehicle were immediately available.

Authorities shut down the right lane of I-8 near Spring Street for the crash investigation and clean up.

— City News Service

