Small Brush Fire Reported in Borrego Springs Hiking Area

Cal Fire was on the scene of a small brush fire Saturday near Borrego Palm Canyon Trailhead, officials said.

The half-acre fire was reported at about 1 p.m. with a slow rate of spread, Cal Fire San Diego County said on Twitter.

The Borrego Springs Fire Department was also on the scene.

Borrego Palm Canyon Trailhead is a hiking area near the Salton Sea and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

–City News Service

