Small Brush Fire Reported in Borrego Springs Hiking Area

Posted by on in | 1 View
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Cal Fire trucks at the Crestwood Fire area
Cal Fire trucks at the Crestwood Fire area. Courtesy Cal Fire

 Cal Fire was on the scene of a small brush fire Saturday near Borrego Palm Canyon Trailhead, officials said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The half-acre fire was reported at about 1 p.m. with a slow rate of spread, Cal Fire San Diego County said on Twitter.

The Borrego Springs Fire Department was also on the scene.

Borrego Palm Canyon Trailhead is a hiking area near the Salton Sea and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

–City News Service

Small Brush Fire Reported in Borrego Springs Hiking Area was last modified: January 18th, 2020 by Debbie L. Sklar

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss