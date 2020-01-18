Cal Fire was on the scene of a small brush fire Saturday near Borrego Palm Canyon Trailhead, officials said.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The half-acre fire was reported at about 1 p.m. with a slow rate of spread, Cal Fire San Diego County said on Twitter.
The Borrego Springs Fire Department was also on the scene.
Borrego Palm Canyon Trailhead is a hiking area near the Salton Sea and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.
–City News Service
Small Brush Fire Reported in Borrego Springs Hiking Area was last modified: January 18th, 2020 by
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: