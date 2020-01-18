Share This Article:

A man was killed Saturday morning when a speeding BMW veered off a freeway offramp in Mission Valley, went over the side and caught fire.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The crash occurred on the offramp from southbound state Route 163 to westbound Interstate 8 at 3:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses told officers the vehicle flew off the ramp, landed about 100 feet down an embankment, caught fire and ignited nearby brush.

Three men inside the were able to escape the burning vehicle, but one man remained trapped, the CHP said.

Multiple fire engines were brought to the scene to fight the stubborn, gasoline-fed blaze.

The southbound lanes of state Route 163 from Friars Road to the offramp to westbound Interstate 8 were closed until further notice.

The age and name of the victim was not disclosed.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

Man Dies in Burning BMW that Crashed Off Mission Valley Freeway Ramp was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: