San Diego Police on Lookout for Missing Girl, 15, Last Seen in Del Sur Area

Authorities asked the public to keep an eye out for a teenage San Diego girl who went missing early Friday morning.

The last known sighting of Emma Johnson, 15, was in the 15000 block of Via Montecristo in the Del Sur area, west of 4S Ranch, about 4 a.m., according to police.

Emma is a 5-foot-4-inch, 110-pound white girl. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call SDPD communications at 619-531-2000.

–City News Service

