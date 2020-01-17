Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes, Kills 81-Year-Old Woman in San Marcos

Share This Article:

A hit-and-run driver fatally struck an 81-year-old woman on a San Marcos street early Friday morning.

Dispatchers received reports around 2 a.m. that a pedestrian was down in the roadway on Descanso Avenue west of South Rancho Santa Fe Road, San Diego County Sheriff‘s Sgt. Nicholas Maryn said.

Investigators determined that a black vehicle was heading eastbound on Descanso Avenue and struck the pedestrian in one of the lanes west of South Rancho Santa Fe Road, Maryn said.

The 81-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

No detailed descriptions of the vehicle or its driver were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Deputy Michael Guerrero at 760-510-5048.

— City News Service

