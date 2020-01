Share This Article:

A teenage girl who went missing early Friday morning from her Del Sur-area home was found unharmed Friday afternoon.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Emma Johnson, 15, left her residence in the 15000 block of Via Montecristo for unknown reasons sometime after 4 a.m., according to San Diego police. The teen was located in the early afternoon about a mile and a half from her home, Officer Yovanna Gonzalez said.

The circumstances of the girl’s disappearance were not immediately clear, but there was no evidence she was the victim of a crime, Gonzalez said.

— City News Service

Girl, 15, Missing from Del Sur Home Is Found Unharmed, Police Say was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: