Woman Riding Bicycle Struck, Killed by Pickup Truck in Oceanside

A pickup truck fatally struck a bicyclist on state Route 76 near the Oceanside Municipal Airport, police reported Thursday.

The crash happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. Wednesday on state Route 76 at Benet Road, Oceanside Police Sgt. Rick Davis said.

An unidentified woman was crossing SR-76 northbound on her bicycle against a red light when she was struck by a pickup heading westbound on SR-76, Davis said.

The victim, whose age was not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

The driver pulled over immediately after the collision and cooperated with officers, the sergeant said, adding that intoxication was not a factor in the crash.

No details about the driver were immediately available.

— City News Service

