Woman’s Honda Civic Carjacked at Gunpoint in City Heights

Police Wednesday were searching for a man who carjacked a 58-year-old woman at gunpoint as she was opening the gate to the driveway of her City Heights home.

It happened around 8:05 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Marlborough Avenue, between Dwight and Landis streets, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

The woman got out of her car to open the gate, then another car pulled up behind her as she was returning to her car, Buttle said.

A man got out of the other car and pointed a handgun at her, then jumped in her car and drove off with the second suspect following him in the other car, the officer said.

The stolen car was a white four-door 2015 Honda Civic with beige tires and California license plate 7HXX573, Buttle said.

The thief was described as a roughly 5-foot-9 white or Hispanic man in his 20s, about 170 pounds with short blond hair. He was clean shaven and was last seen wearing a black sweater.

— City News Service

