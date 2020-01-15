Homicide Victim Found in Bloodied Car in Southcrest Area

Share This Article:

An apparent homicide victim was found Wednesday in a bloodied car on a Southcrest-area roadside.

Patrol officers responding to a report of a possible traffic accident in the 4000 block of Boston Avenue shortly before noon found the mortally wounded victim behind the wheel of the parked vehicle, bleeding from the head, according to San Diego police.

The unidentified victim died at the scene, said Lt. Matt Dobbs.

Police initially reported that the man apparently had been shot to death but later sought backed off from those statements.

“The mechanism for the man’s injury is not being released at this time. … It is very early in the investigation, and little is known about the events leading to (his) death,” Dobbs said in the late afternoon.

Witnesses told investigators three male youths had been with the victim shortly prior to his death.

“The group of teenagers walked away towards a nearby park just before the victim was discovered with the injury,” the lieutenant said.

The circumstances of the death were not immediately clear. As of early afternoon, there were no reports of arrests in the case.

Updated at 5:29 p.m. Jan. 15, 2020

— City News Service

