Panga Boat Washes Ashore on Coronado’s Central Beach

Border Patrol agents were investigating a panga boat that washed ashore Monday morning at a beach in Coronado.
A Coronado police officer discovered the boat around 5:15 a.m. on the sand at Central Beach, then the department notified Border Patrol, Coronado police spokeswoman Lea Corbin said.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was on the boat when it came ashore.
The Border Patrol has reported an increase in maritime smuggling incidents since the border wall was upgraded in the San Diego area.
— City News Service
