Fire Extensively Damages Historic 19th Century Home in Chula Vista

Flames spread through a 19th-century home in Chula Vista Monday, extensively damaging the historic structure and injuring a firefighter.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 8:30 a.m. on the second floor of the unoccupied three-story Victorian-style Hancil Cordrey house at 210 Davidson St., Chula Vista Fire Department Capt. Linda D’Orsi said.

Firefighters had the flames under control within about 30 minutes, D’Orsi said. Medics took one of the crew members to UCSD Medical Center in San Diego, where he was treated for first- and second-degree burns to his legs.

The cause of the fire, which damaged the two upper floors of the home, was under investigation, D’Orsi said.

The residence, believed to have been built in 1889, is one of the few remaining Victorian homes constructed during Chula Vista’s early development period.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

