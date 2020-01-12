Suspected DUI Driver Hits Electrical Box, Causes Power Outage in North County

Share This Article:

Power was knocked out Sunday for 250 residents in Oceanside, San Luis Rey and Ocean Hills after a suspected drunk driver hit a street light and power box, police said.

The accident happened at the intersection of El Camino Real and Vista Rey, according to Lt. Doyle of the Oceanside Police Department.

The driver, Jon Hoover, 32, was tested for allegedly driving under the influence and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Hoover is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s booking report. His bail was set at $2,500.

San Diego Gas & Electric was on the scene and working to restore power. Officials estimated it would be back on by noon Sunday.

– City News Service

