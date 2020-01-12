Multiple Motorists Injured, Including Children, in College Grove Way Crash

One of two cars involved in a major-injury collision Sunday. Photo credit: OcScene.TV

Three people suffered major injuries in a two-car crash near the College Grove Shopping Center Sunday afternoon.

Authorities told OnScene.TV that a sedan attempted to make an illegal left turn into the center in the 6300 block of College Grove Way around 2:10 p.m. An SUV exiting from state Route 94 hit the car, which slammed into a wall.

One victim had to be extricated from the car by firefighters. Officials transported that individual and two others to local hospitals.

A family of six – two adults and four small children ages 4 to 11 ) occupied the SUV. Five of them needed further medical care. The mother and two of the children suffered minor injuries.

Officials took them to Rady’s Children’s Hospital for evaluation.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and San Diego police responded.

– Staff reports

